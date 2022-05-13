Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Takes $61.82 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $61,822,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,005 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $1,447,578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 299.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $631,221,000 after purchasing an additional 610,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,513 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,146,092,000 after buying an additional 594,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $956.97.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total transaction of $1,141,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 418,251 shares of company stock worth $374,394,436 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $37.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $765.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,286,876. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $793.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $940.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $983.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

