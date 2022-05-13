Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 565,285 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 887,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565,285 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $34,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,311,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 21.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,110,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,848 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,622,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,836 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 1,723.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,319,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,060 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at $44,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Perrigo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $145,230.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PRGO stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.49. 24,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,902. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -160.00%.

About Perrigo (Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.