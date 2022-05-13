Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Purchases 276,650 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 848,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,650 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $94,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,905,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 799,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,512,000 after purchasing an additional 231,855 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $82,799,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 563,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,843,000 after purchasing an additional 127,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 416,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,312,000 after purchasing an additional 47,516 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $2.97 on Friday, reaching $67.88. 495,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,717,665. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $141.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.42 and its 200-day moving average is $99.63.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

