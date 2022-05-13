Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $73.68 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $73,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,924,069. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.10.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.24.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

