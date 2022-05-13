Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $47.56 Million Stock Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 174.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,198,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761,415 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $47,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,113,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,130 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.6% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,582,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,604,000 after acquiring an additional 376,732 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 49,614.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,040 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,658,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,833,000 after acquiring an additional 380,339 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,101,000 after acquiring an additional 46,862 shares during the period.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.21. 5,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,019. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $49.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.58.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSEM. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Tower Semiconductor Profile (Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.