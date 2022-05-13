Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $44.22 Million Stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd trimmed its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,583,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,146 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 1.41% of Sunnova Energy International worth $44,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOVA. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 65.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 85.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth about $201,000.

In other news, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $82,063.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $190,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOVA traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.47. 29,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,378,015. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 2.28. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average of $25.57.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $65.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.18 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.31.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

