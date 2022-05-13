Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $343.15 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,563,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,741,558 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises 3.7% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $343,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Nutrien by 25.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,484,000 after buying an additional 3,041,113 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 407.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,534,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,290 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in Nutrien by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,214,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,763,000 after acquiring an additional 845,912 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,285,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,020,000 after purchasing an additional 753,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 222.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 840,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,472,000 after acquiring an additional 579,411 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,523. The firm has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.91 and its 200-day moving average is $82.90.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

NTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

