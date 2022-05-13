Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $271.70 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 923,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 2.9% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $271,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $13.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.54. 999,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,507,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $134.59 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.01. The company has a market cap of $511.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.82.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

