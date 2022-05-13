City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Short Interest Down 98.5% in April

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the April 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CDEVY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.55. 9,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. City Developments has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $6.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

