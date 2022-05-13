Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) to post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.33. Citizens Community Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 26.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CZWI. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a "c-" rating to a "b" rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

NASDAQ CZWI traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 241.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $103,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $175,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

