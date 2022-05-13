Citigroup Inc. Purchases 156,263 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,792,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,263 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Corteva worth $84,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 402.9% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. Mizuho raised their target price on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Corteva stock opened at $54.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $62.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.15 and a 200-day moving average of $51.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.