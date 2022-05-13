Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,115,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,573 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $128,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $82.55 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $77.94 and a 52-week high of $123.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.92.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

