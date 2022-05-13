Citigroup Inc. Acquires 12,052 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 678,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,052 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Allstate worth $79,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock opened at $128.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.03. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.31.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

