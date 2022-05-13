Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.7% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $34,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,848,711,000 after buying an additional 7,850,030 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,473,591,000 after buying an additional 6,349,689 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,068,609,000 after buying an additional 5,079,220 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,693,000 after buying an additional 2,936,764 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.56. The stock had a trading volume of 18,947,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,807,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.03. The firm has a market cap of $205.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.44.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.