Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

CDTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Aegis restated a buy rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cidara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of CDTX opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $2.39.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 465.76% and a negative net margin of 89.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDTX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,120,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 73,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

