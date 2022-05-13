Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 465.76% and a negative net margin of 89.48%.

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.48. 2,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,424. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $2.39.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 40,775 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 81,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 44,341 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDTX shares. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.