CIBC Lowers Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$68.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial to C$77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.46.

Shares of TSE:SLF traded up C$0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching C$62.00. 855,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27, a quick ratio of 11.27 and a current ratio of 11.91. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$60.43 and a 12-month high of C$74.22. The firm has a market cap of C$36.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$67.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$69.17.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.53. The firm had revenue of C$13 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.9899995 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

