CI Financial (TSE:CIX) PT Lowered to C$25.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 67.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on CI Financial from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. CIBC lowered their price target on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities lowered their price target on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CI Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.00.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of CIX stock traded up C$0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$14.92. 594,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,830. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 7.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.53. CI Financial has a 12-month low of C$13.90 and a 12-month high of C$30.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.52.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$762.90 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.8199998 EPS for the current year.

About CI Financial (Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.