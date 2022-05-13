Christopher Mackay Buys 257,111 Shares of MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Rating) insider Christopher Mackay bought 257,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.54 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of A$653,061.94 ($453,515.24).

Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 21st, Christopher Mackay purchased 201,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.59 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of A$519,585.00 ($360,822.92).

On Thursday, April 14th, Christopher Mackay purchased 263,357 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.63 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of A$692,628.91 ($480,992.30).

On Friday, April 8th, Christopher Mackay purchased 217,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.65 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of A$575,050.00 ($399,340.28).

On Tuesday, March 29th, Christopher Mackay purchased 64,500 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.61 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of A$168,345.00 ($116,906.25).

On Friday, March 25th, Christopher Mackay purchased 263,080 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.61 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of A$686,638.80 ($476,832.50).

On Friday, March 18th, Christopher Mackay purchased 289,522 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.57 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of A$744,071.54 ($516,716.35).

On Friday, March 11th, Christopher Mackay bought 243,120 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.62 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of A$636,974.40 ($442,343.33).

On Friday, March 4th, Christopher Mackay bought 144,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.67 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of A$384,480.00 ($267,000.00).

On Friday, February 18th, Christopher Mackay bought 215,500 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.84 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of A$612,020.00 ($425,013.89).

On Friday, February 11th, Christopher Mackay bought 90,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.85 ($1.98) per share, with a total value of A$256,500.00 ($178,125.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 86.07 and a quick ratio of 86.07.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from MFF Capital Investments’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. MFF Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.41%.

About MFF Capital Investments (Get Rating)

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

