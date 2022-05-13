Christopher Lesovitz Buys 23,131 Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Stock

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) CFO Christopher Lesovitz bought 23,131 shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $25,906.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 23,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,906.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SSKN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.09. 3,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,116. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSKN. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $875,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 874,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,376 shares in the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STRATA Skin Sciences (Get Rating)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.