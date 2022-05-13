Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CHDRY traded down $6.59 on Friday, reaching $141.00. 30 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.75 and a 200 day moving average of $182.30. Christian Dior has a fifty-two week low of $136.39 and a fifty-two week high of $216.75.
