Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHDRY traded down $6.59 on Friday, reaching $141.00. 30 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.75 and a 200 day moving average of $182.30. Christian Dior has a fifty-two week low of $136.39 and a fifty-two week high of $216.75.

Get Christian Dior alerts:

About Christian Dior (Get Rating)

Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, and watches and jewelry worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Céline, Loewe, Givenchy, Kenzo, Berluti, Pucci, Rimowa, and Loro Piana brand names; wines and spirits under the Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Château d'Yquem, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, Bodega Numanthia, and Château d'Esclans brand names; and perfumes and cosmetics under the Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Make Up For Ever, Benefit Cosmetics, Fresh, Acqua di Parma, KVD Vegan Beauty, Fenty, Ole Henriksen, and Maison Francis Kurkdjian brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Christian Dior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christian Dior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.