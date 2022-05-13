Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHR. National Bankshares raised Chorus Aviation from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$4.65 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a C$6.00 price target (up from C$5.50) on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Chorus Aviation presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.75.

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$3.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$716.77 million and a P/E ratio of -29.42. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of C$3.18 and a 12 month high of C$5.22.

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$346.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$280.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

