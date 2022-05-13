Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Short Interest Down 99.8% in April

Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the April 15th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,342,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CHOOF opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. Choom has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.50.

About Choom

Choom Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of cannabis. It sells cannabis products and accessories. The company's cannabis accessories include rolling papers, holders, pipes, water pipes, bongs, vaporizers, and other things used to consume cannabis. As of June 30, 2021, it operated through 17 retail stores in Canada.

