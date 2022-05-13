Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

LDSVF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Get Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli alerts:

OTCMKTS LDSVF remained flat at $$9,501.00 on Tuesday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a one year low of $9,200.00 and a one year high of $13,875.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11,295.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11,786.24.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through approximately 500 own shops.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.