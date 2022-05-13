China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 345.5% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China Merchants Bank stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.52. The company had a trading volume of 26,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,219. China Merchants Bank has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $46.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average is $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that China Merchants Bank will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of China Merchants Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Merchants Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

