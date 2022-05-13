Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.88.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 22,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,148. The company has a market cap of $86.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $47.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CSSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.87). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.14% and a negative net margin of 45.66%. The company had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.