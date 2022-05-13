Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

NYSE LNG opened at $132.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.19. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

