Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.
NYSE LNG opened at $132.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.19. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
