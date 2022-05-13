Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target Increased to C$9.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.79.

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,797. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $6.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.02.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

