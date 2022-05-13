Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 120.09% and a negative net margin of 21,145.52%.

Shares of CKPT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. 1,223,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,319. The stock has a market cap of $115.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $4.64.

In related news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 21,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $32,099.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,838,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,384.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 38,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $72,192.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,808 shares of company stock worth $258,864. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CKPT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $835,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $704,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 814.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 205,831 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 173,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 75,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CKPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

