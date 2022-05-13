Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Major Shareholder Sells $183,726.00 in Stock

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $183,726.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,412,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,037,649.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CMPI traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.43. 704,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,938. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $229.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of -4.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPI. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $4,253,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 28,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMPI. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naïve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

