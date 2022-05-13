Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Argus increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $64.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,251,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,883,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.93 and its 200 day moving average is $83.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $63.34 and a one year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 and have sold 222,130 shares valued at $19,107,957. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 311,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,367 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,369,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,775,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

