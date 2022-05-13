Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 23,400 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,110,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 3.39% of Terminix Global worth $185,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Terminix Global by 1,586.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Terminix Global by 8,018.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terminix Global by 1,424.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Terminix Global by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

TMX stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.42. 24,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $53.33.

Terminix Global ( NYSE:TMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.08 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Terminix Global’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Terminix Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.