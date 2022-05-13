Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,297,955 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,928,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,297,955 shares during the period. New Relic makes up 1.5% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $322,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in New Relic by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in New Relic by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 20,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in New Relic by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at $13,539,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at $626,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

NEWR stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.26. 180,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,626. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. New Relic’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEWR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Relic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.40.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $72,611.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $151,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,748 shares of company stock worth $7,014,959 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

