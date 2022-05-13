Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,286,980 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,692,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286,980 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 7.00% of Hostess Brands worth $197,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,023,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,916 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 256,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 233,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 18,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,680,000.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

NASDAQ TWNK traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.17. 77,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,754. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.45. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.