Champlain Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 881,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,834 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $170,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Hershey by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 137,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hershey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,126,000 after acquiring an additional 70,679 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $203,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 407 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total value of $82,055.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,012,785 shares of company stock worth $206,164,591. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSY. UBS Group began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.40.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $2.03 on Friday, reaching $224.56. The stock had a trading volume of 21,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,624. The stock has a market cap of $341.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $167.10 and a 1 year high of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.26.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

