Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $389.33 Million Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,623,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,740 shares during the quarter. Advance Auto Parts comprises 1.8% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 2.60% of Advance Auto Parts worth $389,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAP stock traded up $4.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.13. 9,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,795. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.22 and its 200 day moving average is $222.87. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.96%.

A number of research firms have commented on AAP. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.75.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

