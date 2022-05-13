Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $347.16 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 623,543 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 96,493 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up 1.6% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Palo Alto Networks worth $347,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 279,738 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $155,747,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,689 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 9,183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PANW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $631.94.

PANW stock traded up $14.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $493.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,184. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $322.23 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $578.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $542.05.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $5,681,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,032 shares of company stock worth $40,587,677 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

