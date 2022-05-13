Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $224.70 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,177 shares during the period. Nordson accounts for about 1.0% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.51% of Nordson worth $224,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 1,412.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 2,740.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.47. 1,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $197.20 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.19.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.09%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.40.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

