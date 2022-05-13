Champlain Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,872,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,495 shares during the period. J. M. Smucker accounts for approximately 1.2% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.73% of J. M. Smucker worth $254,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,676,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,349,000 after purchasing an additional 72,494 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,026,000 after purchasing an additional 78,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,043,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,226,000 after purchasing an additional 90,698 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 996,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,608,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 823,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,902,000 after acquiring an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.77.

NYSE SJM traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,628. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.69. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

