Champlain Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,398,105 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 2.89% of UMB Financial worth $148,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 18.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UMBF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

In other news, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $44,425.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total transaction of $159,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMB Financial stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $89.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,929. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.99. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $112.24.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

