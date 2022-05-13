Champlain Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 423,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,658 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $219,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TECH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth about $126,684,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,935,000 after purchasing an additional 172,930 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,752,000 after purchasing an additional 152,847 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 528.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,496,000 after purchasing an additional 129,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 957.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,320,000 after purchasing an additional 86,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $394.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.43.

TECH traded up $20.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $369.54. 7,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,976. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $410.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $335.02 and a 52 week high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

