Chad R. Richison Sells 9,611 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $2,645,331.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,727,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,181,686.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:PAYC traded up $13.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.56. 432,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,690. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.54. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $259.95 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.36.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have commented on PAYC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.29.
Paycom Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
