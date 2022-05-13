Chad R. Richison Sells 9,611 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $2,645,331.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,727,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,181,686.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:PAYC traded up $13.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.56. 432,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,690. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.54. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $259.95 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.36.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Paycom Software by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.29.

Paycom Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

