CFO4Life Group LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10,920.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 176,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,795,000 after buying an additional 174,616 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 174,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,655,000 after acquiring an additional 31,602 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 147,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.21. 232,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,872,644. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.93.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

