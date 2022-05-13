CFO4Life Group LLC Reduces Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

CFO4Life Group LLC lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,347,000 after purchasing an additional 79,637 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,194,000 after purchasing an additional 292,854 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 21.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,696,000 after purchasing an additional 745,157 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Novartis by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,521,000 after buying an additional 1,003,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,466,000 after purchasing an additional 897,298 shares in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.28. The stock had a trading volume of 65,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,468. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $95.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

About Novartis (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.