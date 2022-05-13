CFO4Life Group LLC Has $2.93 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,697 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,060,059,000 after buying an additional 2,114,636 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,186,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,408,232,000 after buying an additional 2,067,705 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,223,752,000 after buying an additional 1,993,840 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $632,708,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $523,687,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.80.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $5.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.87. 449,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,267,708. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.49. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $532.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $101,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,518. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

