CFO4Life Group LLC Buys 210 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Dover by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Dover by 361.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dover in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.08.

In other news, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.92. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.31 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

Dover Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

