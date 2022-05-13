CFO4Life Group LLC Buys 106 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $61.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,324.62. The stock had a trading volume of 32,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,203. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,202.27 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,583.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,743.80.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,715 shares of company stock worth $84,154,881 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

