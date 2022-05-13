CFO4Life Group LLC Boosts Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,364 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 193.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,936,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $173,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,142 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $140,587,000 after purchasing an additional 996,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,679,944,000 after purchasing an additional 982,015 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 150.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 860,502 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,239,000 after purchasing an additional 516,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 51.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,510,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $135,558,000 after purchasing an additional 511,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.86. 45,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,833. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.23 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.73.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $381,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,998 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.26.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

