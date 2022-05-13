CFO4Life Group LLC Acquires 6,374 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $15,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VXF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,070,000 after purchasing an additional 85,090 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,593,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,224,000 after acquiring an additional 453,158 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,753,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,615,000 after acquiring an additional 31,968 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,405,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,247,000 after acquiring an additional 77,172 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 983,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,880,000 after buying an additional 69,725 shares during the period.

Shares of VXF traded up $5.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.39. 2,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,721. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.10. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $131.31 and a twelve month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

