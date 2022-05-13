CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CEVA had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $34.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $32.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $763.05 million, a PE ratio of 328.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.57.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CEVA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $232,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in CEVA by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in CEVA by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CEVA by 151.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of CEVA by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

